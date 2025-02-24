Nepal’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has formally requested its Indian counterpart to investigate the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. The commission has also raised concerns over the treatment of Nepali students at the institution following the incident.

In a written appeal dated February 19 (2081/11/7 in the Nepali calendar), NHRC urged India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRCI) to conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry. NHRC joint spokesperson Shyam Babu Kafle stated that the request emphasized the need for justice for the deceased and other affected students. The commission also sought assurances regarding the safety and security of Nepali students at the university and accountability from those responsible for any misconduct.

The issue gained urgency after the third-year B.Tech student, Prakriti Lamsal, was found dead in her hostel room on February 16. Protests erupted as fellow Nepali students accused a peer of harassment and criticized the university for inaction despite multiple complaints.

The following day, over 500 Nepali students were forced to vacate the campus after the university imposed an indefinite suspension of classes for them. They were transported to Cuttack Railway Station, approximately 30 kilometres away, before the university reversed its decision and recalled them later that evening.

Odisha police arrested Advik Srivastava, a student accused of harassment, on February 17. He was sent to judicial custody the same day, as confirmed by a statement from the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate.

Amid growing diplomatic attention, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke with Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, on February 22, assuring strict action against those responsible. He reiterated the Odisha government’s commitment to restoring trust and ensuring the safety of Nepali students.

“Nepali students are like our own children. They will study here with full dignity and security,” Majhi stated. He assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to rebuild students’ confidence.

Following the high-level discussion, Nepal Embassy officials Naveen Raj Adhikari and Sanjeev Sharma Das met CM Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan to further address concerns and discuss measures to support affected students.