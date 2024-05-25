Nepalese photojournalist and mountaineer Purnima Shrestha has made history by becoming the first person to summit Mount Everest three times in a single climbing season. Shrestha's achievement was confirmed on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the world of mountaineering.

Purnima Shrestha first reached the summit of the world's highest peak, standing at 8,848.86 meters, on May 12. Demonstrating incredible endurance and determination, she summited again on May 19, this time accompanied by Pasang Sherpa. Her third ascent was completed on Saturday at 5:50 AM, according to Pemba Sherpa, the expedition director at Eight K Expeditions, the organization that coordinated her climbs.

This latest achievement marks Shrestha's fourth successful ascent of Mount Everest. She first scaled the peak in 2018, beginning her journey as one of Nepal's prominent mountaineers.

Her dual role as a mountaineer and photojournalist has inspired many in Nepal and around the world. Her historic achievement adds to the legacy of Nepalese climbers who have continually pushed the boundaries in the world of high-altitude mountaineering.