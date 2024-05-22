Nepal’s legendary climber Kami Rita Sherpa climbed Mt Everest for the record 30th time on the morning of May 22.

He broke his own record of most successful ascents of the highest peak.

Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, Chief Executive Officer at 14 Peaks Expedition stated that this morning at 7:49 am, Kami Rita Sherpa successfully submitted the world’s highest Mount Everest for an incredible 30th time.

This is the Kami Rita’s second summit of the world’s highest peak in 10 days.

"He has scaled Everest on May 12 for the 29th time," Tashi Lakpa said.

The head of the base camp's Expedition Monitoring and Facilitation Filed Office, Khimlal Gautam, also verified that Kami Rita became the first person to successfully climb Everest to the summit.Kami Rita, a native of Thame village in Solukhumbu, Nepal, is a senior lead guide at Seven Summit Treks and 14 Peaks Expedition.

He has devoted his life to climbing and has become synonymous with the highest peak on Earth. Tashi Lakpa claims that the man, who was born on January 2, 1970, has been mounting mountains for more than 20 years. At an early age, he developed a strong interest for climbing.