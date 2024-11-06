Former President Donald Trump celebrated the "never-seen-before political victory" after he nears victory, securing decisive wins in critical battleground states on November 6.

Trump closed in on a second term in the White House, while opponent Kamala Harris decided to skip her address at Howard University, her alma mater. "You won't hear from the Vice President tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow. Tomorrow, she will be back here to address not only the HQ family, not only her supporters, but to address the nation," Harris said.

Addressing people in Florida, Trump expressed gratitude and declared that the victory is a "magnificent" one for Americans.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he stated, accompanied by his wife Melania and youngest son Baron.

The Republican claimed he had overcome "obstacles that nobody thought possible" to lead "the greatest political movement of all time."

After a campaign marked by divisive and violent rhetoric, Trump promised that his presidency would usher in a “golden age” for the country.

"This is a magnificent victory for the American people, that will allow us to make America great again," he said, using his signature slogan. Trump pledged to address immigration and border issues and vowed to “help our country heal”.

Meanwhile, Republicans seized control of the US Senate on November 5 after flipping Democratic held seats, holding onto party incumbents and wresting away the majority for the first time in four years.

The unexpected battleground of Nebraska pushed Republicans over the top.