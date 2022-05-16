Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, was sworn in last Thursday and is likely to address the public on Monday, in what will be his record sixth term as the island nation’s leader.

Wickremesinghe will give a “complete picture” of Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis, which is the country’s worst since it gained independence from British rule in 1948.

“There is a lot to be done and undone. We are prioritizing matters, rest assured they shall be addressed as early as possible. We have managed to get things moving in the last 48 hours. I will provide a full explanation of the financial crisis faced by the country tomorrow,” the United National Party (UNP) leader said in a Twitter post last evening.

On fuel, the PM wrote that due to a scarcity of dollars in banks, his government was exploring options such as securing the necessary funds to pay for immediate fuel requirements.

On gas, he informed that his government had secured payments for a consignment, which, he said, will be unloaded and distributed ‘as soon as possible.’

“Medicine, Food and Fertilizer: At the conclusion of our meeting today, The World Bank and Asian Development Bank have pledged support to assist in procuring essential items,” Wickremesinghe also wrote.

“21st Amendment: This will be taken up for discussion with the Attorney General’s Department tomorrow and then be presented to Cabinet for approval,” he concluded his thread.

Meanwhile, if Ranil Wickremesinghe delivers his message today, it will be exactly one week after his predecessor, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the embattled President's older brother, Gotabaya, resigned. After a group of Rajapaksa supporters attacked anti-government protesters in Colombo on May 9, Mahinda Rajapaksa ultimately bowed to mounting pressure to resign.