New York City police are in search of an armed individual who allegedly attacked a subway train and station platform in the Bronx on Monday, resulting in the death of one man and injuries to five others.

The incident occurred during a conflict between two teen groups on a northbound train, as reported by the New York Police Department (NYPD) officials. The first shot was fired inside the train, but all victims were on the platform when hit.

The casualties, aged between 14 and 71, included four males and two females. The NYPD's deputy commissioner of public information, Tarik Sheppard, urged the shooter to surrender. Authorities emphasized that this incident was an outlier in the generally safe subway system.

On an average weekday, about 3.8 million trips are taken on New York’s subway system, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported 570 felony assaults in 2023.

The subway system experienced its first mass shooting attack since 1984 in 2022 when a man injured 10 individuals on a train in Brooklyn. Despite the decrease in crime rates, passengers' fear of safety in the subway remains high. Mayor Eric Adams has responded by increasing the police presence in subway stations.