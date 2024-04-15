A police officer and a sheriff’s deputy were gunned down during a shooting at an upscale community in New York’s Syracuse city.

In the incident, even the suspect lost life in the exchange of fire.

Officers were investigating a suspicious car in front of a house in Liverpool when the incident took place at around 9 pm on April 14.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday night, Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile said at about 7 pm, two officers from the Syracuse Police Department "initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle".

According to the police, although the vehicle went off from the traffic stop, officers could track the car “to an address in Liverpool” taking the help of its license plate.

After an hour or so, the two officers and the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office deputies were examining the car outside the address when they noticed what they thought to be guns inside.

According to the police chief, there was an "exchange of gunfire" when rounds were fired out of nowhere.

One of the two Syracuse police officers and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy were hit by the bullets. They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who was also shot during the gunfire, was pronounced dead at the hospital.