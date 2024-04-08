A 53-year-old was caught urinating in a cup while under the influence of alcohol on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Sydney.

The accused has been fined by a court in Australia. The man spilled urine on a flight attendant as he left the aircraft.

According to a report, the incident took place in December last year but came into fore when a fellow passenger reported the behaviour to the crew onboard.

The accused passenger has been charged 600 Australian dollars (approximately Rs 33,000) for his behaviour.

Recalling the incident, the complainant stated that the accused man, seated in the window seat, began to urinate in a cup while she and her 15-year-old daughter were occupying the aisle and middle seats, respectively. The event transpired subsequent to the aircraft's touchdown at Sydney Airport.

While the plane was waiting at the tarmac for the terminal gate, the complainant heard the unmistakable sound of the passenger urinating in a cup.

She further added that the drunken man also spilled urine on a flight attendant as he left the plane.