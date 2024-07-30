A New Zealand woman has been sentenced to two months in prison following the death of her severely obese dog, Nuggi, who weighed a staggering 53 kg when rescued by authorities in 2021. The case highlights the severe consequences of neglect and overfeeding in pets.

According to a report by Newsweek, Nuggi was found in critical condition, struggling to walk even short distances without stopping to catch his breath. His legs were visibly buckling under his excessive weight. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) intervened after discovering Nuggi and several other dogs at the woman's residence.

A veterinarian's examination revealed that Nuggi's extreme weight had caused severe long-term discomfort and distress. The dog was reportedly fed up to 10 pieces of chicken daily, in addition to dog biscuits, with insufficient exercise.

Despite losing nearly 9 kg in two months under SPCA care, Nuggi succumbed to a liver haemorrhage. An autopsy uncovered underlying health issues, including liver disease and Cushing's disease, exacerbated by his obesity.

Todd Westwood, SPCA Chief Executive, described Nuggi as "one of the most obese animals we’ve ever encountered," emphasizing that the dog was suffering due to overfeeding and lack of exercise. Instead of seeking assistance or modifying Nuggi's diet and lifestyle, the owner continued to overfeed him.

The woman pleaded guilty to charges of neglecting Nuggi’s physical, health, and behavioral needs. In addition to her prison sentence, she has been fined NZ$1,222 (approximately Rs 60,313) and banned from owning dogs for one year.