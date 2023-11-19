Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua has been declared the winner of the Miss Universe 2023 title. The grand event took place at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 19 (IST).

R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022 from USA, crowned Palacios as the audience cheered on. This victory marks Palacios as the first Nicaraguan woman to clinch the Miss Universe title.

She was seen wearing an embellished gown for the event. Moraya Wilson from Australia and Anntonia Porsild from Thailand were named second runner-up and first runner-up respectively at the beauty pageant.

This year, Chandigarh-born Shweta Sharda represented India at Miss Universe 2023. She made it to the top 20 finalists. This year, Pakistan also debuted at the Miss Universe for the first time.

In the 72nd Miss Universe pageant this year, contestants from 84 countries and territories competed against each other. The pageant was hosted by American television personality Jeannie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, apart from American television presenter Maria Menounos.

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