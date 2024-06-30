At least 18 people have been killed and 48 others injured following a series of bomb blasts in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, according to reports from CNN, citing the state's emergency services.

The first explosion occurred during a wedding ceremony around 3 PM local time on Saturday. This was followed by a second blast at the General Hospital in Gwoza, and a third at a funeral.

Barkindo Muhammad Saidu, the Director General of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), visited the incident sites in Gwoza Town.

SEMA reported that the victims included men, women, and children, although no further details were provided regarding the specifics of the attacks. The tragic incidents have left the local community in mourning and heightened concerns about security in the region.

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