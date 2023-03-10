Six people were killed and dozens were injured in a collision between a train and a bus in Lagos, Nigeria on March 9, said reports from the emergency response agency.

The intra-city train collided with a bus that was carrying government staff to work. Head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, stated that the intra-city train met with the collision in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The injured people were immediately transferred to the General Hospital for their treatment after receiving first aid from the Agency’s Paramedics.

Farinloye reported that 84 people have been rescued alive and taken to the hospital, while six people have died in total till now.

All the injured people were from the bus and no one on the train was injured.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency reported that the bus driver disobeyed the traffic signal which led to the disastrous accident.

He further stated that the reason behind the accident could also be the reckless driving in which he tried to beat the traffic signal.

Such accidents have become frequent in Nigerian cities, where drivers do not adhere to traffic rules.

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