Nine Indians were killed in a road accident near Jizan, in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia. Following the incident, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah expressed condolences and confirmed that it is in touch with both local authorities and the victims' relatives.

Assuring full support to the affected families, the Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia gave information about the incident and mourned the demise of Indian nationals.

It has also set up dedicated helpline numbers to resolve further queries of the Indian nationals.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has assured that it is working closely with the authorities to provide assistance to the families of the deceased. "We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected," the post read.

"The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries," it added.

The helpline numbers provided by the Indian mission are: 8002440003 (Toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301(WhatsApp).

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed his condolences on the accident, stating that he was "grieved" to learn about the accident and the loss of lives.

"Grieved to learn of this accident and the loss of lives. Spoke with our Consul General in Jeddah, who is in touch with the concerned families. He is extending fullest support in this tragic situation," Jaishankar said on X.