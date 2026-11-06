Kerala-born Nithya Raman has won the Los Angeles mayoral election, becoming the first Indian-American and South Asian to lead the city after incumbent mayor Karen Bass conceded defeat and congratulated her on the victory.

Raman, a city council member and urban planner, secured 52.70 per cent of the votes, or 460,772 ballots, against Bass’s 413,519 votes (47.30 per cent), according to the latest Los Angeles County election updates released at 4.34 pm local time. Her winning margin stood at 47,253 votes, widening from the 34,654-vote lead recorded earlier in the day.

Although the counting process was still underway, Bass's concession effectively brought the closely watched contest to an end.

“I’ve called Councilmember Raman to congratulate her, and I’m committed to a smooth transition,” Bass said in a post on X, while thanking her supporters and pledging to continue working for Los Angeles.

Raman also confirmed that she had spoken to Bass, expressing gratitude for her leadership and years of public service.

“Los Angeles, I am deeply honoured to be your next mayor,” Raman wrote on X on Thursday.

Her victory marks a significant moment in Los Angeles politics, making her the first South Asian to head America's second-largest city. She first entered electoral politics in 2020, when she became the first Asian-American woman and South Asian elected to the Los Angeles City Council. She retained her council seat in the 2024 elections.

During her mayoral campaign, Raman focused on tackling homelessness, improving access to housing and strengthening civic infrastructure. Her proposals included better maintenance of streets, street lighting and pothole repairs, along with changes to policing and public safety measures.

Born in Kerala, Raman moved to the United States with her family when she was six years old. She studied at Harvard University before earning a master's degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Before entering politics, Raman worked on issues related to homelessness and co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, an organisation working with homeless communities in Los Angeles.

Her journey from community-based activism to leading one of the largest cities in the United States marks a major breakthrough for Indian-American representation in American politics.