In a statement on October 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that a ceasefire in Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas "will not happen." His remarks came as ground forces engaged in fierce battles inside Gaza, while air strikes continued to pound the besieged Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu, addressing foreign press after a meeting with his war cabinet, asserted that Israeli forces were making "systematic progress" against Hamas. This military campaign was initiated in response to the deadliest attacks in the country's history, which occurred on October 7.

The intensification of Israel's military operations has raised concerns for the 2.4 million inhabitants of Gaza. According to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, over 8,300 individuals have lost their lives as a result of the conflict.

"A ceasefire would amount to surrendering to Hamas, surrendering to terrorism... this will not happen," Netanyahu declared. He vowed that Israel would "fight until this battle is won."

The Israeli military reported a positive development as a woman soldier, Ori Megidish, was released from captivity during an operation in the Hamas-run territory. She was subsequently "medically checked" and was said to be "doing well." A photograph of her with family members was released by the Prime Minister's office.

Netanyahu called on the international community to demand the immediate and unconditional release of captives still held in Gaza.

As Israeli forces engaged in deadly clashes with Hamas militants inside the densely populated Palestinian enclave and dispatched tanks to the outskirts of Gaza City, concerns about the growing humanitarian crisis have surged. Many hospitals in Gaza have been affected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned that patients cannot be safely moved out of the war zone.

The ongoing conflict, triggered by the Hamas attack, has led to the bloodiest-ever Gaza war. It has been characterized by weeks of relentless aerial bombardments and three consecutive nights of ground operations primarily centered in northern Gaza. Israeli authorities have urged civilians to evacuate the area for their safety.