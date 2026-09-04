‘No compensation sought from India’: Nepal foreign minister clarifies climate disaster stand

Nepal has not sought climate compensation from India or any other country following the devastating floods in the Himalayan nation, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has said, rejecting reports that Kathmandu had made such a demand.

Speaking to reporters, Khanal said neither he nor officials in Nepal’s Foreign Ministry or government had asked India, China, the United States or any other country for financial compensation.

“Our call has been for the global community to look at this disaster from the perspective of climate change and the impact it's having in Nepal,” Khanal said.

He stressed that Nepal, India and China share the Himalayan ecosystem and face increasingly similar risks from rising temperatures and climate-related disasters. Rather than turning the issue into a diplomatic dispute, he called for greater regional preparedness and international support for vulnerable countries.

Khanal said Nepal wanted the international community to view the disaster as part of a wider climate crisis rather than as an isolated event requiring only immediate relief.

The clarification comes as Nepal continues search, rescue and rehabilitation operations following catastrophic flooding, with the death toll from the Rasuwa floods reaching 1,259 as of 7 pm on Thursday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

India has been among the countries providing immediate assistance to Nepal. New Delhi sent multiple consignments of emergency supplies, including medical equipment, temporary shelters, generators, solar lamps, water purification units, dewatering pumps and other relief material.

The first Indian relief aircraft arrived in Nepal on August 26 with 10 tonnes of supplies. A second flight the following day delivered 37.5 tonnes of relief material, followed by another 10-tonne consignment.

On Wednesday, India sent a fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.

Khanal said Indian authorities had been in contact with Kathmandu from the immediate aftermath of the disaster and had offered further assistance whenever required.

“India has fully supported our initiative,” he said, adding that Nepal would continue communicating with New Delhi as new requirements emerged.

The minister also highlighted the need for India, China and Nepal to work together on the wider climate risks facing the Himalayan region.

“We stand ready to collaborate to save our civilisation, our heritage, our culture and our future together,” he said.