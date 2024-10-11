The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised the group for its decades-long efforts to advocate for global nuclear disarmament and prevent future use of nuclear weapons.

Nihon Hidankyo, formed in 1956, represents the Hibakusha - survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings. For nearly 70 years, these survivors have shared their harrowing personal experiences to educate the world about the devastating humanitarian consequences of nuclear warfare.

The organisation's work has been instrumental in establishing and maintaining the "nuclear taboo" - a global norm stigmatising the use of nuclear weapons. Through witness testimonies, educational campaigns, and advocacy at international forums, Nihon Hidankyo has helped shape public opinion and policy discussions on nuclear disarmament.

The Nobel Committee's decision comes at a critical time, as tensions rise among nuclear powers and the risk of nuclear conflict increases. Committee members expressed alarm at ongoing nuclear arsenal modernization efforts and threats to use such weapons in current conflicts.

This year's prize serves as a stark reminder of the catastrophic potential of nuclear weapons. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed an estimated 120,000 people immediately, with thousands more dying from injuries and radiation effects in subsequent months and years.

As the Hibakusha population ages, Nihon Hidankyo's work takes on added urgency. The organisation is working to ensure that future generations continue to share survivors' stories and carry forward their message of peace.