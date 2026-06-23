'Non-traditional threats have transcended borders': National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at BRICS meet

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on June 23 flagged cyber threats, disruptive technologies and evolving forms of terrorism as major security concerns, saying these challenges would be central to discussions at the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting in New Delhi.

Addressing representatives from BRICS member and partner countries, Doval said the world must remain alert to emerging security risks as non-traditional threats continue to outpace conventional responses.

“We need to be cognisant of the new security threats and challenges,” he said, noting that such threats have “transcended national borders” and developed mechanisms that can defeat traditional security responses. He pointed to “more camouflaged variants of terrorism”, cyber threats and the rapid spread of disruptive technologies in an increasingly digitised world as key concerns requiring collective attention.

Doval said the meeting would deliberate on several of these challenges and explore coordinated responses among BRICS nations.

He also announced that delegates would review the outcomes of two BRICS joint working groups focused on counter-terrorism and the security of information and communication technologies.

The NSA described the gathering as particularly significant at a time of growing global instability. Referring to ongoing conflicts and economic pressures, he said the world was facing “geopolitical uncertainties, economic strains and disruptive technology”, while existing institutions were increasingly struggling to address complex security crises.

“The threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasingly finding themselves inadequate to resolve or mitigate these conflicts,” Doval said, adding that multilateralism was witnessing a decline.

Calling BRICS a “very special coalition”, Doval said the grouping had expanded its influence beyond its original economic mandate and now had an important role in shaping global governance. He said the bloc continued to advocate institutional reforms and strengthen the voice of the Global South through cooperation among emerging economies.

The meeting was attended by senior security officials from participating countries, including Wang Yi, Sergey Shoigu, Ghadir Nezamipour, Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Proceedings began with Doval welcoming the delegates, followed by a group photograph of the participating national security representatives.