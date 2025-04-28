North Korea has officially confirmed that its soldiers are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, marking the first public admission of its direct involvement in the war. According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, North Korean troops supported Russian efforts to "completely liberate" the Kursk border region, following orders from leader Kim Jong Un.

The announcement follows comments made by Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov during a video conference with President Vladimir Putin on April 26, where he praised North Korean forces for their contribution to retaking Kursk. Russia claims it has regained full control of the region, although Ukraine has denied this.

Kim Jong Un framed the deployment as a "sacred mission" intended to strengthen traditional ties with Moscow and uphold North Korea’s national honour. The confirmation comes nearly a year after officials from the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine reported the presence of North Korean troops near frontlines.

In June 2024, Kim and Putin signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during a summit in Pyongyang, committing both countries to mutual military assistance if either enters a state of war.

KCNA reported that a monument will be built in Pyongyang to honour North Korean soldiers who participated in the Kursk campaign, acknowledging casualties among its forces. Flowers symbolising immortality are also planned to be laid at the site.

Meanwhile, the US State Department issued a statement condemning North Korea’s involvement, warning that support from third-party nations is prolonging Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.