North Korea conducted a mock "tactical nuclear attack" exercise that featured two long-range cruise missiles as leader Kim Jong Un toured munitions and shipbuilding industries on September 2, state media reported on September 3.

According to the KCNA news agency, the drill was conducted early on September 2 to "warn enemies" that the nation would be ready in the event of nuclear war as Pyongyang reiterated its commitment to boost military deterrence against Washington and Seoul.

The two cruise missiles were launched into the peninsula's West Sea and traveled 1,500 kilometers at a predetermined height of 150 meters. They were equipped with mock nuclear warheads.

According to a separate statement, Kim Jong Un visited the Pukjung Machine Complex, which makes marine engines and is a major munitions facility to emphasize the value of bolstering Pyongyang's naval forces.

"He affirmed that a future plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the WPK (Worker's Party of Korea) would set forth an important modernization of the complex and the development direction of the shipbuilding industry," the KCNA statement said.

The date of his visit was not mentioned in the statement.

The latest missile launch occurred just after Ulchi Freedom Shield, the joint annual summertime exercises between South Korea and the US that included air drills with B-1B bombers, ended on Thursday following an 11-day run.

North Korea has been increasing its military deterrence against the United States and South Korea and has criticized their agreement at their meeting last month to enhance military cooperation.

Kim Jong UN recently visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to observe a test of strategic cruise missiles aboard a warship, according to a KCNA statement on August 21. The statement highlighted the ship will preserve striking capacity for battle situations.

