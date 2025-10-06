North Korea flexes new weapons, sends warning to US, South Korea

Pyongyang is displaying its latest weapons for the third consecutive year at a military exhibition, state media reported, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen the country’s military and technological capabilities in response to what he called “real and serious” threats from the United States.

The Defence Development-2025 exhibition, which opened on October 4, comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea next Friday, when Pyongyang is expected to stage a large-scale military parade. Kim criticised the US and South Korea for conducting drills based on nuclear scenarios and expanding defense assets in the region.

“We are closely watching the US deployment of strategic strike and reconnaissance capabilities, and the mobilization for hostile acts,” Kim said, as per reports.

During the exhibition, Kim visited the Choe Hyon naval destroyer and emphasised that the navy must be prepared to “thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy’s provocations.”

South Korea’s presidential office urged North Korea to engage in dialogue and cooperation for peace and regional stability. “We hope North Korea will participate in dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and within the international community,” the office said, as cited by Yonhap.

In recent months, North Korea has tested newly developed air defense missiles, highlighting its ongoing focus on expanding military capabilities under Kim’s leadership.