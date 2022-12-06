The communist government of North Korea has publicly executed two teenagers for watching and distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends, reported Radio Free Asia while quoting two eyewitnesses.

The incident reportedly took place in October where two minor boys aged 16 and 17 years were executed, the report said.

According to reports, the youngsters were brought before the public, given death sentences, and then executed by firing squad on a city airfield in front of spectators who were forced to see the execution.

Early in October, the students got together in a high school in the bordering Chinese province of Ryanggang, North Korea, where they viewed numerous Korean and American drama performances.

There have been atrocities committed against residents of North Korea before.

The communist nation tightly regulates every aspect of its citizens' lives, and state propaganda is broadcast on all televisions and radios and anyone who is discovered watching or listening to foreign broadcasts will be severely punished.

A North Korean man was found guilty of smuggling copies of South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” through China and distributing the copies among high school students on USB drives and was given the death penalty.

Six people who saw the series along with the student who purchased it from the smuggler received a sentence of five years of hard labor, while the student received a life sentence.

According to the report, teachers and school administrators were also fired and sent to work in remote mines.