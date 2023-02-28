In an effort to step up its crackdown on Western media, North Korea has now warned that it will detain parents if their kids are seen watching Hollywood movies and TV shows.

The parents of a son or daughter who are caught watching a Hollywood or South Korean film will probably end up suffering for six months in a labour camp. The children who watched it will get an unbelievable five-year term, according to the reports.

Before, parents who were found to have committed the "crime" could get away with a stern warning.

Reports also suggested that Pyongyang has rolled out "Inminban" - a compulsory neighbourhood watch meeting in which the regime's orders trickle down to communities.

Parents will be informed that those caught with smuggled movies would no longer offer mercy from the state.

Parents will also receive warnings from the Inminban for failing to raise their kids properly in accordance with Kim Jong Un's communist beliefs.

Importantly, a wave of stricter regulations relating to singing, dancing, and talking are also being targeted by Kim, not just movie lovers.