A novel cultural event and exhibition on celebrating the cultural exuberance of the 8 states of North East India were organized by Women of North East Support Network (WNESN) in the UK, in collaboration with the High Commission of India and Nehru Centre, London on October 7, 2022.

Notably, WNESN was formed in 2020 during the pandemic and is a community-based women’s group representing the 8 Northeast states --Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram as a unique tourist destination, as well as promoting the various arts, culture and the heritage of the region on an international platform.

Tashi Yangchen from Sikkim represented her state on this international platform with pride and provided an insightful and educational presentation about Sikkim and its beautiful cultural heritage.

She eloquently presented Sikkim as a tourist destination and provided impactful insight into Sikkim’s beautiful cultural heritage and all that Sikkim is famous for to the packed room full of guests.

Notably, she is currently working in London as a Senior Vice President for a reputed investment bank.

The event was graced by the High Commissioner of India, Vikram Doraiswami, who said, ''This is an opportunity to get acquainted with what is easily one of the most beautiful and least understood parts of a diverse and vast country like India''.

''This is in itself very special. Each Northeastern state has its own culture, tradition, arts, crafts, and indeed its own distinctive set of communities. The Northeast is a series of civilizations in one place, and frankly, a week is too short to do the region justice,'' he added.

He further said that the cuisines of the Northeast, the languages, the dance forms, and their history, each one is unique and worthy of its own study, adding, ''But far from north-east India, being a part of this here in London is as good as it gets''.

The cultural artifacts from India’s 8 northeastern states are being exhibited at the Nehru Center in London from 10-14 October to intrigue and pique the curiosity of international audiences in the UK.

The Exhibition invites with the motto: “Come and be part of the 8 sisters who meet and explore our intriguing mix of culture and tradition”.

Admission to the culture programme and exhibition is free, and it welcomes everyone to witness incredible artwork by some of the region’s best artists.

This, they say, is a humble attempt to promote the artistic and cultural wealth of India’s northeastern region to an international audience.