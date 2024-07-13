The Olympic torch relay will make its grand entrance into Paris on July 14, coinciding with Bastille Day celebrations and signalling the final stretch before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This symbolic journey, set to conclude at the Opening Ceremony on July 26, offers Parisians and visitors an early taste of the Olympic spirit.

Sunday's relay will showcase some of Paris's most iconic landmarks. Beginning at the Grand Palais, the torch will traverse the Champs-Elysees, traditionally host to the Bastille Day military parade. The route includes stops at the Petit Palais, Jardin du Luxembourg, and the renowned L'Olympia concert hall.

The torch will then pass through the elegant Place Vendome before reaching the world-famous Louvre Museum. Its journey continues to the Centre Pompidou, home to Europe's largest collection of modern and contemporary art, before concluding at the Place de l'Hotel de Ville.

This carefully crafted route intertwines France's national holiday with the approaching Olympic Games, creating a powerful fusion of patriotic and international celebrations. The torch's presence on this significant day underscores the growing excitement for the upcoming Olympic events.

As the Olympic flame illuminates the City of Light, it not only honours France's history but also ignites anticipation for the global sporting spectacle to come.