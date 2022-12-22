China is currently experiencing another surge in Covid-19, along with Japan, South Korea, France and the United States. There have been four occurrences of the Omicron sub-variant BF, which is thought to be the cause of the recent increase in Covid-19 infections in China.

So far, 7 variants have been found in India. Two instances from Gujarat and two from Odisha have been reported. This sub-variant has already been found in the US, the UK, Germany, Belgium, France, and several other nations.

Transmission Rate of the virus



A derivative of the Omicron version BA.5 is the BF.7. It is a highly transmissible variety with a quicker incubation time, according to the reports. Additionally, it can infect people who have had vaccinations and have a higher potential for re-infection.

The neutralisation resistance of the BF.7 variant is 4.4 times greater than that of the original Wuhan virus. This indicates that the vaccination-induced antibodies are insufficiently potent against the virus.

Symptoms of Omicron BF.7 variant

The new variant exhibits symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough that are comparable to those of an upper respiratory infection.

Precaution to control the spread

The fundamental actions that can help stop a potential spread still include wearing a mask, avoiding social situations, and washing your hands, especially to be carried out during this festive season.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," he wrote in a tweet.

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