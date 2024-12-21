Over the past two days, miscreants have vandalized eight idols across three Hindu temples in Bangladesh's Mymensingh and Dinajpur districts, local media reported on Friday. The attacks are part of an alarming series of incidents targeting the minority Hindu community in the country.

In Mymensingh’s Haluaghat sub-district, two temples were struck in separate incidents on Thursday and Friday. Early on Friday, two idols at the Bonderpara Temple in Shakuai union were damaged, though no case has been filed, and no arrests have been made so far, according to Abul Khayer, the officer-in-charge of Haluaghat Police Station.

Additionally, an idol at the Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora union was vandalized on Thursday, leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Alal Uddin from Polashkanda village. Uddin allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning, and he was later presented before a court and sent to jail.

In Dinajpur’s Birganj sub-district, five idols were destroyed at the Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple on Tuesday, with the incident coming to light on Thursday. Janardan Roy, the temple committee president, expressed shock, stating, "We’ve never seen such an act here." Officer-in-Charge Abdul Gafur confirmed an ongoing investigation.

These recent attacks come amid an uptick in violence targeting Hindu temples and properties, following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August. Last week, four individuals were arrested for vandalizing a Hindu temple and attacking homes and businesses in Sunamganj district.

The attacks have also heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh. India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, raised concerns over the safety and well-being of religious minorities during talks with Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka.

Since Hasina's removal, Bangladesh has reported 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, mainly Hindus, exacerbating diplomatic tensions between the neighboring nations.



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