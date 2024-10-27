In a suspected terror attack at a Israeli bus stop on October 27, a truck crashed into a bus stop at a busy intersection in Tel Aviv, resulting in the death of one and approximately 40 injuries.

The collision occurred around 10 a.m. local time, near the Glilot military base, as the truck veered off its course from north to south, ramming into a bus and striking people waiting at the bus stop. The Israeli police are investigating the event as a suspected terrorist attack, with the driver's motives under scrutiny.

The driver, an Israeli citizen, was swiftly "neutralized" by an armed civilian on the scene, according to reports from Reuters. Following the crash, emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical Center received several patients, where one victim succumbed to their injuries. The Sheba Medical Center also treated eight individuals, including both civilians and military personnel.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was an Israeli Arab from Qalansawe, a town situated in central Israel. Although the suspect's motivations remain under investigation, the attack's location near significant military and intelligence facilities has heightened concerns.

The Glilot area is known for housing critical national security assets, including the headquarters of Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, and several Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence units, such as Unit 8200, a prominent signals intelligence branch.

Shortly after the incident, Iran-backed Hamas issued a statement, praising the "heroic ramming attack" near what it described as "Mossad headquarters." The group referred to the act as a "natural response" to Israel's actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, citing ongoing military operations in the northern Gaza Strip. However, while Hamas commended the attack, it did not claim responsibility for orchestrating it.



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