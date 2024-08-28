Efforts to locate Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, an Indian national who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur on August 23, are continuing with renewed urgency, according to the Indian High Commission in Malaysia. The search and rescue (SAR) teams are meticulously exploring new potential routes and locations in hopes of finding the 48-year-old tourist.

Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, who was visiting Malaysia, vanished after plunging into an 8-meter-deep sinkhole while on her way to a temple for breakfast. The sudden collapse of the ground beneath her led to a desperate search operation, as reported by The Star, a Malaysia-based newspaper.

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In a recent update posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Indian High Commission in Malaysia emphasized that the search operation remains active. The statement read, "The search continues to locate Indian citizen Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 23 August. The SAR teams are methodically deducing newer probable paths and likely locations of the missing Indian national. Local authorities, including the Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Indah Water Consortium, KL Federal Territories agencies, are now supported by Civil Defence Forces and specialized scientific teams equipped with advanced technology."

The search teams have been employing specialized techniques, including high-pressure water jets, to clear obstructions within the drain system as they continue their quest to locate Gali. The Indian High Commission has assured that they are in regular contact with her family, offering ongoing support as the search progresses.