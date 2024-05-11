OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has refuted reports that the company is preparing to launch a rival to Google Search on Monday. Earlier speculation had suggested that OpenAI would unveil an AI-powered search product integrating ChatGPT to provide real-time information from the web.

In a post on Twitter, Altman clarified that the upcoming announcement is not GPT-5 or a search engine. He stated, "not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we've been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me. monday 10 am PT."

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.



monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 10, 2024

OpenAI's official account also announced that it will be live streaming a demo of ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates on Monday at 10 am PT (10:30 PM in India). This timing coincides with the day before Google's highly anticipated Google I/O 2024 event.

Previous reports had suggested that OpenAI's rumoured search product would leverage ChatGPT to extract and cite web data in real-time, addressing concerns about the model's accuracy. However, Altman's statement appears to contradict those claims.

While the nature of OpenAI's "new stuff" remains uncertain, the company's latest announcement has generated significant anticipation among AI enthusiasts and industry observers. As the AI race intensifies, all eyes will be on OpenAI's live stream on Monday for potential groundbreaking revelations.