India's 'Operation Ajay' is in full swing as the fifth flight carrying 286 passengers, including 18 Nepalese citizens, departed from war-torn Israel, according to an announcement by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday. This humanitarian mission, launched on October 11, aims to bring back Indian nationals and other citizens from Israel, which is currently embroiled in a conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Nepal's ambassador to Israel, Kanta Rizal, informed news agency PTI that the group of 18 Nepalese citizens includes those residing in challenging zones within Israel, while others have expressed their desire to return to their home country. "We sent 254 Nepalese citizens on the Nepal Airlines on October 12 and may look to arrange more flights to take them out," she added, underlining the urgency of the situation.

This marks the fifth flight operated under 'Operation Ajay,' reflecting the commitment of the Indian government to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens and residents of other nations in the midst of a conflict zone.

Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, also stated that additional flights will be operated if the situation necessitates. "As of now, five flights have been dispatched, and if required, we will operate more flights based on the evolving situation. Over the past four to five days, we have flown aircraft from Israel to India," the minister declared, emphasizing the dynamic nature of the evacuation mission.

Amidst the escalating conflict, the Indian Embassy issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Israel, urging them to exercise caution and register their names with the embassy. The decision on who travels to India is made by the Indian Embassy, considering the requests of the people and the ground situation in Israel.

In the past week, four chartered flights from Tel Aviv arrived in India, carrying a total of 906 passengers, including children, underscoring the urgency of the evacuation mission. The conflict has had devastating consequences, with the Health Ministry in Gaza reporting at least 2,778 casualties and 9,700 injuries. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 civilians lost their lives in a catastrophic attack by Hamas on October 7.