At least 278 stranded Indians were evacuated from war-hit Sudan by INS Sumedha and brought to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia under ‘Operation Kaveri' launched by India.

The government announced that the INS Teg, a second naval ship, had been dispatched to transport additional Indians to Jeddah, where they will be flown back to India.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share the images evacuated citizens and said that India is committed to bring the stranded people back home.

"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan", he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote, “First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah.”

He further said, “INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians. Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan.”

India is "every effort to ensure the safety and security of its citizens stranded in Sudan," according to the foreign ministry's statement last week. Two C-130Js from the Indian Air Force have also been stationed in Jeddah on standby during the evacuation process.

More than 420 individuals have been killed and over 3,700 injured during the battle that ensued in the country, as per the most recent report by the UN Office.

Also read : Sudan Civil War: Chaos in Sudan as clashes continue despite ceasefire, several Indians stranded