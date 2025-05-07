Over 80 terrorists were killed after the Indian Army launched a series of precision strikes on terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wee hours of May 7.

'Operation Sindoor' targeted nine facilities linked to banned terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The move took place in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

The Indian Army carried out targeted strikes on key terror hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke, strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), killing an estimated 25–30 militants at each site, according to senior officials.

One of the main targets was Masjid wa Markaz Taiba in Muridke, LeT’s ideological headquarters, often dubbed Pakistan’s “terror nursery.”

Preliminary intelligence suggests 80–90 terrorists were neutralised across multiple locations, including launch pads, training camps, and radicalisation centres used by the UN-designated terror groups.

Following the operation, the Indian Army released a video on X with the caption “Justice is served.” Pakistan, however, condemned the strikes, claiming eight civilian deaths and labelling the action a “blatant act of war.”

Other JeM-linked locations targeted included Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad. Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad — both tied to the LeT – were also struck. Hizbul Mujahideen training centres Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot were among the other targets.

Four of the nine sites were located inside Pakistan, while the remaining five were in POK.

In retaliation, Pakistani forces launched heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian officials said that three civilians were killed.