Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a high-level telephonic conversation on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, addressing key developments surrounding India’s military action under Operation Sindoor and bilateral cooperation on counterterrorism.

The call, which lasted over 30 minutes, replaced a previously scheduled in-person meeting that was cancelled after President Trump returned early to the United States. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the conversation was initiated at President Trump’s request.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Modi provided a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s precision military offensive in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized that India's response was "measured, precise, and non-escalatory," strictly targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Clearing the air on international speculation, Misri categorically stated that India did not discuss trade ties or accept any form of US mediation with Pakistan. “At no time and at no level were issues such as an India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan discussed. The decision to halt military action came only through existing military channels and at Pakistan’s own request,” Misri noted.

Addressing President Trump’s earlier claim that the US had played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire through trade negotiation leverage, Misri said, “Prime Minister Modi conveyed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. There is complete political unanimity in India on this issue.”

President Trump, according to Misri, acknowledged and understood India’s firm stance and expressed support for India’s continued efforts in the fight against terrorism.

PM Modi also reiterated his assertive doctrine during the conversation, telling Trump, “Goli ka jawab gole se” (Bullets will be answered with bombs).

Misri further disclosed that on the night of May 9, US Vice President Vance had informed PM Modi of possible large-scale aggression by Pakistan. In response, PM Modi made it clear that any such action would be met with a stronger counter-response—a warning that was realized when India launched heavy retaliatory strikes on the night of May 9–10, disabling Pakistani airbases and causing significant military damage.

India’s decisive action eventually prompted Pakistan to request a cessation of hostilities. Despite US public statements of mediation, Indian authorities maintain that the end to cross-border escalation on May 10 was achieved independently and bilaterally.

Operation Sindoor, Misri confirmed, remains ongoing with a clear objective of dismantling cross-border terror networks.