External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on July 29 emphasized that New Delhi's ties with Beijing are currently strained and far from normal. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Jaishankar highlighted ongoing tensions stemming from border disputes.

"We have views on China based on our experience. Our relations with China are not doing very well. The main reason for that is in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, China deployed a substantial military presence to the border areas, violating prior agreements. This escalation led to a clash, resulting in casualties on both sides," Jaishankar explained.

The minister referenced the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which occurred amid the global health crisis, as a critical incident exacerbating bilateral tensions. Despite efforts, the conflict remains unresolved, casting a long shadow over current relations.

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"The consequences of that continue as the issue has not been fully resolved. The relationship right now with China is not good, not normal," he reiterated. Jaishankar expressed hope for improved relations, contingent on mutual respect for the Line of Actual Control (LOC) and adherence to previous agreements.

In a related development, India, along with Australia, Japan, and the United States, announced the launch of a "Quad Maritime Legal Dialogue." This initiative, under the Quad Maritime Security Working Group, aims to address international maritime law issues and uphold the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. The joint statement underscored the importance of a cooperative, equitable, and respectful regional framework, enabling countries and people to engage in free and fair trade.