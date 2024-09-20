Over 100 houses and shops belonging to the indigenous Chakma community were burned down in Boalkhali, Khagrachari district, Bangladesh on September 19, as reported by Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG). The incident occurred around 5 pm local time, reportedly carried out by illegal settlers from the plains.

Suhas Chakma, Director of the RRAG, stated, "Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, lawlessness prevailed in the country. Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus authorised the Bangladesh Army with magisterial power on September 17, 2024, but the same Bangladesh Army supported the burning down of the Chakma shops and houses at Dighinala Sadar today."

According to RRAG, Bangladesh Army personnel stationed at the nearby Dighinala Cantonment did not intervene and allegedly supported the arsonists. The attack has reportedly left no Chakma residents in the Dighinala sadar area.

The arson follows a significant protest by indigenous students. "About 40,000 tribals, unseen in the history of the indigenous peoples, had participated in the 'March For Identity' at Khagrachari on September 18, demanding recognition of their rights and guarantee for distinct identities. Today's attack on the Chakma tribes is a response to this march," Chakma explained.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts have a complex history of demographic change. From 1979 to 1983, then-President General Ziaur Rahman reportedly settled about 500,000 people from the plains in the region, altering its demographic composition.

RRAG plans to bring this incident to the attention of United Nations human rights mechanisms. "This burning down of the shops and houses of the Chakmas and no safety and security from the Yunus government will be brought before the United Nations human rights mechanisms," Chakma added.