Over 100 people are estimated to have been killed in a landslide in remote Papua New Guinea on May 24.

According to reports, the landslide occurred in the Kaokalam village in Enga Province, about 600 kilometers northwest of the South Pacific island nation’s capital Port Moresby about 3 am local time.

According to the local residents, the estimate of the death toll is above 100, although the official authorities have not confirmed till now.

However, the villagers say that the number of those killed could be much higher than this.

It is a developing story. Further details awaited.