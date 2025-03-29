The death toll from the Myanmar earthquake has surpassed 1,000, a day after a 7.7 magnitude quake struck Mandalay on March 28.

Myanmar's state media has announced that the death toll has jumped to 1,002 while 2,376 have been injured after yesterday's earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has warned that the death toll could exceed 10,000. After PM Modi declared that India is ready to offer assistance, India sent 15 tonnes of relief materials, including solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets, to Myanmar on an IAF C 130 J aircraft.

Calling it 'Operation Brahma,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake."

The Thai government declared a state of emergency in the capital, Bangkok. At least 10 people have died, and 100 construction workers went missing after an unfinished skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok on Friday.

Rescue teams are tirelessly conducting operations, with emergency responders digging through the rubble with their bare hands, searching for survivors.

The Myanmar government has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in the worst-hit regions and has formally sought international assistance. In response, the United Nations allocated $5 million to initiate relief efforts. The earthquake has worsened Myanmar’s already fragile situation, with severe power and water shortages reported.

In a rare global appeal, Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has opened the doors for foreign aid, urging countries and organizations worldwide to assist in relief efforts.

China and Russia have already dispatched aid and rescue teams, while India has sent humanitarian aid to support the crisis-hit nation. The situation remains dire as aftershocks and widespread destruction continue to challenge rescue and relief efforts.