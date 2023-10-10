Hamas terrorists have warned of executing an Israeli civilian hostage if Israel carries out any attack in Gaza without without, according to Hamas military spokesperson Abu Ubaida.

The news comes as Israeli authorities recovered 100 dead bodies from a tiny rural town that was the site of a hostage situation, according to the Associated Press.

Till date, nearly 1,600 people have been killed on both sides of the continuing confrontation between Israel and Hamas militants.

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