More than 200 Eritrean opposition supporters have been arrested in Germany after violence broke on September 17 during a cultural festival organised by the supporters of Eritrean President Isaias Afweki in the southern city of Stuttgart. Several people including 26 cops were injured after people threw stones at the festival.

Almost 300 law enforcement personnel found themselves trapped in the clashes that ensued between the two opposing groups, said Carsten Hofle, police official in Stuttgart.

"Neither the force nor the degree of the brutality was predicted," he said.

The occasion saw up to 90 Eritrea government allies go head to head against a few hundred resistance benefactors who would not go to the site assigned by specialists to hold the dissent, police said.

It added that officials were attacked with after bats, nails, metal poles, jugs and stones.

Saturday's fights were the most recent in a spate of turmoil encompassing Eritrean cultural events in Germany and elsewhere.

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