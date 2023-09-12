Over 2000 people are feared dead and thousands missing after a massive flood ripped through the city of Derna in eastern Libya following a heavy storm and rain.

As per reports, the disaster came after dams above Derna collapsed as storm Daniel swept through the city. The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army said in a televised news conference that nearly 6000 people are reported missing in the disaster.

Earlier on Monday, the head of the Red Crescent aid group in the region had said Derna's death toll was at 150 and expected to hit 250. Reuters could not immediately verify either figure.

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Libya is politically divided between east and west and public services have crumbled since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that prompted years of conflict. The internationally recognised government in Tripoli does not control eastern areas.

In Tripoli, the three-person Presidential Council which functions as head of state in the divided country asked the international community to help. "We call on brotherly and friendly countries and international organisations to provide assistance," it said.