Almost 4,000 people were evacuated and domestic flights were cancelled as Typhoon Haikui made landfall in southeastern Taiwan on September 3.

As the Typhoon barreled into Taiwan, it brought about torrential rain and strong winds.

Haikui made landfall in the mountainous and sparsely populated far southeast of Taiwan mid-Sunday afternoon, the first typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in four years.

Counties and cities in the region cancelled classes and declared a day off for workers.

According to a statement from her office, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen advised disaster management officials not to send people out and advised them not to go up mountains, to the shore, fish, or participate in water sports.

Two persons were just lightly hurt, according to the fire department, after a tree fell on a truck in Hualien's eastern county. There weren't many more damage reports. Only infrequent rain showers occurred in Taipei, the nation's capital.

Haikui is a much weaker storm than Typhoon Saola which hit Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday.

According to Taiwan's government, 3,729 individuals were evacuated, mostly in the south and east.

All domestic flights operated by Taiwanese carriers were cancelled on Sunday, and there were no ferries to any nearby islands.

Only 41 foreign flights were cancelled on Sunday, according to the Civil Aeronautics Administration, which indicates that there was less inconvenience.

The military has mobilised soldiers and equipment to help with flood relief and evacuation efforts.

After passing across southern Taiwan, Haikui is forecast to enter the Taiwan Strait and head towards China.

Also read: North Korea claims it staged 'tactical nuclear attack' drill