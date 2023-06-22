At least 16 persons have been reported injured after a gas explosion at the Paris American Academy on June 20.

Some buildings in the fifth arrondissement of central Paris were damaged by the explosion. Before the explosion, the witness in the area detected a gas smell; however, the fire department has not confirmed the cause of the gas explosion.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Florence Berthout, the district mayor, said that four people were critically injured in the gas explosion. She described the glasses falling from the building while describing the extremely violent explosion.

The fire department put up a barrier around the building and started spraying water on the flames to try to put them out. In the meantime, Parisians took to Twitter to post pictures of a massive smoke column that could be seen from different parts of the city.

The fire took place on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement, close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University, as stated by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Additional nearby structures were reportedly consumed in flames following the explosion, according to French media reports.

Also read : How Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma became miracle man for two boys with a rare disease