Minister of State Pabitra Margherita's meeting with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on January 15, marked a significant step in expanding bilateral relations between the two nations, focusing on defence, technology, and cultural partnerships.

"Grateful for his valuable support for a stronger India-Philippines partnership," Margherita said after meeting President Marcos. The minister's agenda included engaging with the local Indian diaspora, and acknowledging their role in building cultural bridges between the two countries.

The Philippines visit is part of Margherita's broader diplomatic mission to the Pacific region, which includes stops in Palau and Micronesia from January 14-21. In Palau, he will attend President Surangel Whipps Jr.'s second-term inauguration on January 16.

The minister's upcoming visit to Micronesia will mark India's first ministerial-level engagement with the Pacific nation. This diplomatic outreach follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit in Papua New Guinea last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that these visits align with India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, representing a strategic push to strengthen India's presence in the Pacific region.