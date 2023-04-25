Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir is on a four-day official visit to China, as per reports.

It is the fourth overseas visit of General Syed Asim Munir who is in China for enhancing bilateral military relations, said military’s media wing of Pakistan.

In his first overseas trip as army chief, General Munir paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January.

The COAS met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman while he was in the country and "reviewed bilateral relations and the ways to enhance them."

Later, Gen. Munir went to the UAE, met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and talked about military ties and defense.

The state news agency reports that during the meeting, the two also discussed ways to strengthen military affairs to serve the mutual interests of the friendly nations.

A month later, on an extremely significant invitation from the British Ministry of Defence, Gen. Munir paid a visit to the United Kingdom to discuss security-related strategic issues.

Gen. Munir returned to the UAE after his trip to Britain and met with the president.

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