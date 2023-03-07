On the occasion of Holi, a disturbing incident has come to light in which at least 15 Hindu students were injured after being allegedly attacked by Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists on March 6 in Punjab University's new campus in Lahore, Pakistan.

Social media is flooded with videos showing the IJT attacking Hindu villages even after the students received administrative approval to celebrate Holi.

A request to register a case against the attacker has also been made to the police in the meantime. Videos also showed security guards striking students with batons as they attempted to flee the situation.

According to Kashif Brohi, general secretary of the Sindh Council, the council and the Hindu community received approval from the university administration to host the Holi event.

He claimed that when students posted invitations for the Holi festival on their Facebook page, IJT activists began throwing threats.

Members of the Sindh Council and the Hindu community had assembled outside the PU law College on March 6 morning to celebrate Holi when IJT activists with firearms and batons attacked them.

Brohi continued by saying that once the security officers arrived with batons and began beating the students, the students gathered to protest outside the vice chancellor's office.

He claimed that in addition to packing four to five students into their trucks, the security personnel prevented them from recording their nonviolent protest.

On the other hand, IJT spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid said that they did not stop the Hindu community members from celebrating Holi. He further stated that the attackers might have used their name but the IJT will not. The IJT will ensure equality for minority community members to hold their religious events.

Action would be taken against the students responsible for the assault on the Hindu students, according to a university official.