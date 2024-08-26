In a harrowing incident of violence, at least 23 individuals from Punjab were brutally killed in Balochistan's Musakhel district, Pakistan. According to a report by Dawn, the tragedy unfolded when armed militants intercepted trucks and buses, forcibly removing passengers before shooting them after verifying their identities.

Pakistani media sources quoted Assistant Commissioner Musakhail, Najeeb Kakar, who detailed that the attackers had strategically blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham area of Musakhel district. After halting the vehicles, the gunmen selectively targeted the passengers, with most of the victims identified as belonging to Punjab.

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In addition to the cold-blooded killings, the assailants also set ablaze ten vehicles, further intensifying the horror of the attack.

This atrocity is eerily reminiscent of an incident that occurred just four months prior. In April, gunmen similarly halted a bus near Noshki, where nine passengers from Punjab were executed after having their identification checked.

The Musakhel attack underscores the escalating violence and sectarian tensions within the region, highlighting the persistent vulnerability of civilians traveling through these troubled areas.