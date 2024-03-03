At least 37 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Pakistan over the past 48 hours, authorities reported on Sunday. Torrential rains have triggered house collapses and landslides particularly impacting the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

The provincial disaster management authority revealed that at least 27 people, primarily children lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan since Thursday night. Ten districts, including Bajaur, Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Khyber, Peshawar, North and South Waziristan, and Lakki Marwat were hit by the relentless rains, leaving 37 people injured.

Chief Minister of KPK, Ali Amin Gandapur assured that those affected by the rain-related disasters would not be left alone in this critical hour and would be duly compensated for their losses.

In southwestern Balochistan province, five people lost their lives after floods inundated the coastal town of Gwadar. The situation prompted authorities to employ boats for evacuations. Heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Gwadar, rendering hundreds of people homeless, with settlements and commercial establishments collapsing.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also reported casualties and damage, with five persons killed in the region. The National Disaster Management Authority dispatched emergency relief and heavy machinery to clear debris blocking highways.

The Karakoram Highway, vital for Pakistan-China connectivity, faced blockages in some areas due to landslides triggered by rain and snow. Unusually heavy snowfall for this time of year was noted in the northern Gilgit Baltistan region.

Tourists were advised against traveling to the scenic north due to adverse weather conditions. The delay in winter rains, starting in February instead of November, has been observed in Pakistan this year. Monsoons and winter rains pose an annual threat, causing widespread damage.

The country faced a devastating flood crisis in 2022, where unprecedented rainfall claimed over 1,800 lives, affected around 33 million people, and displaced nearly eight million. The economic damage amounted to billions of dollars.