Seven workers were killed while they were sleeping in their residential quarters near the Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan province when unknown gunmen opened fire on May 9.

The victims, who worked in a barbershop in Surbandar, were from Punjab, the most populous region in Pakistan, according to a story from The Dawn. In the Surbandar region, the shooting happened close to the Fish Harbour jetty, injuring one person as well.

The bodies of the seven barbers who died and the injured individual were shifted to Gwadar Hospital, Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohsin Ali told Geo News.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti referred to the act as "open terrorism" and denounced it. He promised to help the families of the victims of the shooting and declared that the offenders would not escape punishment.

"We'll pursue terrorists and those who assist them," Bugti was cited by The Dawn.

However, Mir Zia Ullah Langau, the home minister for Balochistan, declared that the murder of "innocent labourers was a cowardly act."

According to a spokesman for the government of Balochistan, administrative personnel visited the scene of the incident and communicated with the local administration.

The representative went on to say that an inquiry into the incident had been ordered, and that the relatives of the victims had been notified.