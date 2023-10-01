Mufti Qaiser Farooq, a prominent leader of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Karachi. The incident occurred in the Samanabad area.

Mufti Qaiser Farooq, aged 30, was not only a high-ranking member of LeT but also one of its founding members. He was widely known to have close ties with Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack.

The attack on Farooq took place near a religious institution as reported by Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, citing police sources. The assailants are believed to have targeted him in a planned operation.

Farooq sustained multiple bullet wounds, including one to the back, and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, despite the medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.